Former Morgan County prison worker faces drug, contraband charges

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – A former Tennessee Department of Corrections worker has been arrested on charges related to funneling drugs and cell phones to inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex.

The arrest follows an internal investigation that involved the Tennessee Department of Correction’s Office of Investigations & Compliance.

During a search Thursday, K-9 Argo alerted on former corrections employee Kevin Wilson’s vehicle. After being questioned, Wilson allegedly admitted to bringing in multiple packages containing cell phones and marijuana, according to a news release.

Wilson was taken into custody by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and charged with Possession/Manufacture/Sale of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Contraband in a Penal Institution.

Wilson’s employment with TDOC was terminated, the release said.

“The introduction of contraband into one of our prisons by anyone is a felony offense and a threat to the safety of our team, the offenders we supervise and the public,” TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker said. “We remain committed to working with local law enforcement to vigorously prosecute anyone who attempts to bring in contraband whether it is an inmate, visitor or staff.

The Department of Corrections encourages anyone with information about potential security concerns or contraband to call the department’s 24-hour anonymous tip line, 1-844-TDC-FIND (1-844-832-3463).

