KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former professional basketball player, Dennis Rodman, was spotted in Knoxville this past week.

Owner of local business, Tall Man Toys & Comics, Mike Hermann said Rodman’s bus made a stop by the store. Hermann said the bus pulled up and Rodman’s manager stepped out and entered the store.

His manager asked if they had the Dennis Rodman Funko Pop. Herman told him they did and began to gather the Rodman figures. His manager said Rodman had been looking everywhere for the figures.

Rodman was in the bus, but apparently did not feel up to coming inside the store. The manager took photos of the store to show Rodman and he said the store looked amazing.

On Wednesday, the manager returned to the store with t-shirts for the staff as an apology for them not being able to see Rodman.

Rodman’s team spent nearly $300 in the Knoxville store and stated that they wanted to come back and buy more from the store in the future.