KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former NBA point guard Chris Herren is sharing his message of overcoming an alcohol and drug addiction and his road to recovery here in Knoxville.

Herren was a McDonald’s All-American and played at Boston College and Fresno State before being drafted No. 33 overall in the 1999 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets. He played in 70 NBA games over two seasons with the Nuggets and Boston Celtics before losing his career to drug and alcohol addiction.

Herren has spoken to millions of students, athletes, and community groups across the country, seeking to inspire people to engage in a candid conversation about addressing the disease of addiction through prevention, recovery, wellness, and faith.

He will share his message at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 in the Knoxville First Seventh-day Adventist Church auditorium,

3611 Kingston Pike. The event is free and open to the public.