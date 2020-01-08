Former Norris police chief jailed on forgery, aggravated perjury charges

Former Norris Police Chief Samuel Ogburn. (Photo courtesy of the TBI)

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Former Norris Police Chief Samuel Wayne Ogburn was booked Wednesday at the Anderson County Jail on charges of forgery and aggravated perjury.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

The charges result from a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation probe into officer training for 2018, according to Seventh Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark.

The Anderson County Grand Jury returned an indictment this week against Ogburn, 42, for alleged forgery and aggravated perjury on May 9, Clark said in a news release.

Ogburn left the Norris Police Department after the TBI investigation began.

An arraignment is set for Jan. 31 in Anderson County Criminal Court.

