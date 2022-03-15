KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville’s Old City is undergoing a facelift. From a new ballpark, to new restaurants, retail space, and offices, developers are busy.

Tim Hill, a Knoxville native, has a vision for the Old City area.

“We’ve been very much a part of the revitalization of downtown Knoxville so it’s exciting to see it go from all areas, stemming from the center of Knoxville and now headed east,” he said.

Hill and his team with Hatcher-Hill Properties are working to repurpose the old NV and Bowery nightclubs as a mixed-use development.

A rendering of what the offices on the second floor could look like. Credit: R2R Studio

This rendering shows how the restaurants may look. Credit: R2R Studio

A rendering of the patio deck. Credit: R2R Studio

The night, street rendering of the new development in the Old City. Credit: R2R Studio

Another street rendering in daylight of the Hatcher-Hill development. Credit: R2R Studio

An aerial rendering of the former Bowery and NV nightclubs and how the property could be transformed. Credit: R2R Studio

“The plan is to transform this property into two restaurants, two 4,500-square-foot restaurants, and up above there will be office suites,” Hill said.

And outside the renovated building, Hill plans to build a courtyard with an entertainment patio. It’s a $3.5-million investment, but Old City development isn’t stopping at Hill’s property.

Hill said, “We’re going to see a hotel directly across from our development here and then you’re going to see a series of multifamily buildings ring around the stadium.”

Recently, Knoxville city leaders signed off on a 10-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement of $22 million with the hotel owner. The hotel will have 127 rooms and will be located between Barley’s and the site of the multiuse stadium. After the agreement ends, the city reports the hotel will be generating more than $285,000 in property taxes as well as hotel tax revenues while guests support neighborhood businesses.

Hill says development in the Old City has ramped up since the announcement of the new stadium. However, his particular project has hit a slight delay due to the pandemic and unforeseen circumstances.

“All sorts of supply chain issues. Labor costs have gone up, material costs have gone up, a whole variety of factors. It’s going to get done,” Hill said.

It’s hoped the new site at the old Bowery and NV nightclub property will open this fall. The property mangers will be looking for tenants soon.