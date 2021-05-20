Former Senator and Knoxville native win conservation awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Federation recognized 15 people and companies for its 56th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards.

For more than 50 years, the Conservation Achievement Awards have recognized those making contributions to Tennessee’s natural resources and wildlife. Past winners have included senators, international companies, conservation professionals, and lifelong volunteers from every corner of the state.

Former Senator Lamar Alexander won the Z. Cartter Patten Award for his many years of service.

“Alexander has a long and proven history of working to preserve not only Tennessee’s but the nation’s, natural heritage. During his decades of public service, Alexander championed countless issues, from chairing President Reagan’s Commission on Americans Outdoors to restoring anglers’ access to tailwater fishing”

Doug Bryant of Knoxville received the “On Target” award for his “outstanding support of the federation’s Tennessee scholastic clay target program.”

As Bryant passed away in August, his family was presented the award.

To see the full list of winners visit https://tnwf.org/awards/