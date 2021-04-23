Former Vols join Phillip Fulmer on golf course to raise funds for Boys & Girls Clubs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Golfers and former Tennessee Vols football players hit the greens today for the 21st annual Phillip Fulmer Golf Classic at Whittle Springs Golf Course.

The tournament serves as a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley.

“We give kids a very health place that they can work on character development, leadership development, and obviously, academic skills,” former Tennessee football coach and athletic director Phillip Fulmer said.

“The thing that makes this important is that we’re setting a foundation, help set a foundation for youth in this East Tennessee area,” former Vols and NFL offensive lineman Bruce Wilkerson said. “That really helps these kids to see other things and hopefully it helps them to dream a little bit bigger.”