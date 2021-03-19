Former Vols linebacker gets judicial diversion after drug and weapon charges reduced

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt, right, greets Kivon Bennett (95) before an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Tennessee believes it can play much better than it showed in a 40-14 season-opening loss to West Virginia. The Volunteers are hoping the lessons learned in that humbling defeat to open Jeremy Pruitt’s coaching tenure can pay dividends the rest of the season. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A former University of Tennessee football player pleaded guilty to reduced charges on Friday stemming from a December incident that led then-head coach Jeremy Pruitt to dismiss him from the team.

Marijuana and firearm charges against former linebacker Kivon Bennett were either dismissed or reduced to misdemeanors. He will serve 11 months, 29 days in judicial diversion for misdemeanor charges of simple possession and unlawful possession of a weapon in addition to a $250 fine.

Bennett was arrested on Dec. 1 after being pulled over for speeding on Neyland Drive. Officers found 44.9 grams of marijuana and a 9 mm handgun during a search of his vehicle.

Coach Pruitt issued a statement later that day dismissing Bennett from the football program.

Bennett signed with Tennessee in 2016 from national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas High School. His father, Cornelius Bennett, was a five-time NFL Pro Bowl selection and two-time AFC Defensive Player of Year after being the No. 2 overall pick in the 1987 NFL Draft.