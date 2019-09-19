Fort Kid: Public meeting on renovation planned for Sept. 30

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A public meeting is being held Sept. 30 about the renovation plans for Fort Kid.

The City of Knoxville is holding the Sept 30 meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Knoxville Museum of Art.

The city will do an update on the $600,000 project to reconstruct of the 28-year-old play structure, and attendees will be invited to share their favorite memories about the iconic play structure and offer suggestions in small-group discussions for amenities at the enhanced Fort Kid, a news release said.

The original retaining wall that supports the play area has decayed.

The city plans to take down the wall and replace it with a grassy sloped area. That work is expected to get underway late this year, temporarily closing the play area in order to prepare the site for the reconstruction of a safe and ADA-accessible Fort Kid.

Currently, Fort Kid does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. Safety concerns have also been raised.

Businessman Thomas Boyd, owner of Rebel Kitchen, Old City Wine Bar, Barley’s and Merchants of Beer, has pledged $200,000 to the reconstruction, and an anonymous donor is contributing another $100,000.

The city has designated $300,000 in the 2019-20 budget for the wall demolition and site preparation.

Hedstrom Landscape Architecture will be designing the footprint of the reconstructed Fort Kid, drawing from input gathered at the Sept. 30 public meeting.

A follow-up public meeting will be scheduled in December to present a final plan for a reconstructed Fort Kid, which would reopen next spring.

LATEST STORIES: