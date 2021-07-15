Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative planning outage for Sunday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The power line that feeds Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative’s Madisonville substation will be updated Sunday night on July 18. This maintenance will cause an outage of cooperative members in the Madisonville and Sweetwater area.

According to the cooperative, the outage will begin at 12:30 a.m. and last until 4 a.m. on July 18. The TVA will be performing the “critical maintenance and upgrades” to the 61KV line.

Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative hopes to keep the majority of power on during the process, but some members will still experience the power outage. The company is asking for patience during the process.

