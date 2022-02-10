KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center says it has a new tool to help diagnose lung cancer: A robotic-assisted bronchoscopy platform. The hospital says the stability of robotic assistance will allow physicians to take samples from portions of the lungs where many early-stage tumors are found.

The hospital plans to perform its first lung biopsy with the new technology in mid-February.

“This technology revolutionizes how we approach lung nodules, it’s like GPS for the lungs,” said interventional pulmonologist, Varun Shah, MD. “This will allow us to reach peripheral areas of the lungs that were difficult or impossible to reach before.”

“The shape-sensing robotic-assisted bronchoscopy has an ultra-thin, ultra-maneuverable catheter that allows the physician to navigate farther into the peripheral lung, and provides additional stability and precision needed for biopsy compared to manual techniques,” the hospital said in a press release.

“As with other robotic-assisted surgery platforms, the physician is in complete control of the robot and navigates to the target along a planned path. The catheter can move 180 degrees in any direction to pass through small, difficult-to-navigate airways and around tight bends. The robot’s peripheral vision probe provides direct vision during navigation.”

“Once the pulmonary nodule is reached, the catheter locks in place and a flexible biopsy needle passes through the catheter. After advancing around the bends of the catheter, the needle deploys into the target location on a straight path,” the hospital said.

“Lung nodules are often found in difficult to access locations,” said thoracic surgeon, David B. Graham, MD, FCAS. “Finding lung cancer earlier allows for sooner treatment and better patient outcomes, I’m excited about the benefits for our lung nodule patients here in Knoxville.”