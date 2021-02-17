Fort Sanders Medical Center opening new $115M Critical Care Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Patient-centric rooms, intensive care units, and space for family members are some of the upgrades to be found in Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center’s new critical care department.

The $115 million project is finished after two and a half years of work. Patients will be introduced to the new expansion on Saturday, Feb. 20.

“Since we announced this project, we’ve seen the closing of a large downtown hospital and the unexpected arrival of a global pandemic,” Keith Altshuler, president and chief administrative officer of Fort Sanders Regional, said. “In light of these challenges, the expansion projects at Fort Sanders Regional are even more important and give us more opportunities to provide the excellent care we are known for to our patients.”

The new department includes 72 rooms arranged in three intensive care units for cardiovascular, neuro and medical-surgical care. The rooms have telehealth and in-room dialysis capability.























Nurse workstations are situated between rooms so patients can be monitored continuously.

The new critical care rooms have enough space for a patient’s family members to remain in the room while the nursing staff delivers care. Each room is also equipped with sleeper chairs, couches, and a private bathroom and shower.

The expansion also included a new emergency department which opened in March, a connector bridge from the Center for Advanced Medicine on Clinch Avenue to Laurel Plaza on Laurel Avenue, an extension of the existing Laurel Avenue garage, a relocated helipad and a dedicated elevator tower.

“The team at Fort Sanders Regional and across Covenant Health dedicated time and effort to this project, all while keeping patient care as the highest priority, particularly during the most heightened times of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Altshuler said.