Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center hosts open house for emergency department expansion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center held an open house and ribbon-cutting event on Friday for its new emergency department.

The new, state-of-the-art expansion means the department has doubled in size and now includes 53 beds as well as a CT scanner.

Officials saying at the open house it’s important to have a facility available for the increased needs of the community.

The expansion is slated to open officially on March 7.

