Forward Church Knoxville ‘Backpack to School Bash’ altered to drive-thru giveaway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Forward Knoxville Church will still host its “Backpack to School Bash” with the “bash.”

The South Knoxville church for the past four years has distributed new backpacks to 1,000 students at a kick-off party with food, games, and even haircuts. The event however has been canceled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but the distribution of backpacks is still going on.

With no event planned, Forward Knoxville Church is giving out more backpacks this year, 1,200 total, full of supplies to children in kindergarten to 12th grade in a drive-thru format.

Families can stop by South-Doyle High School from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, July 19. Each child wanting a backpack must be in the car to receive it and the church is asking that you register in advance on the church’s Facebook page.

