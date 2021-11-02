KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lala, the beloved senior dog who was in “fospice” care due to cancer, has died, according to Young-Williams Animal Center.

YWAC says that Lala’s last wish on her bucket list was fulfilled after she was officially adopted by her foster parent who created the bucket list for her.

In a statement, Young-Williams said, “Everyone who knew Lala loved her, and her inspiring story touched many in the community. Her legacy will live on thanks to the foster family who cared for Lala in her final days. Fostering makes a world of difference for pets in need, and we are grateful to all those who volunteer their time, home and care.”

When we first reported this story, her foster mom said, “From the first day we met her, she immediately accepted us. Her sweet, calm demeanor captivates everyone who meets her. Lala enjoys companionship so much that she complies with everything completely. She is a very quiet girl but speaks softly with her eyes.”

Here’s a look at the bucket list created for Lala:

Go on a treat shopping trip. Have a steak dinner. Have a salon day with a pedicure. Have her portrait painting done. Go on a picnic. Go out for doggy ice cream. Have a spa day. Be a treat taster for the day. Visit local landmarks. Be a canine officer for the day

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. James Troutt, who trains dogs on the K-9 teams, gets ready to go on patrol with LaLa during her day as an honorary canine officer

LaLa stands in front of a Knox County Sheriff’s Office cruiser before heading out to protect the people of Knox County as a canine officer.

LaLa, a dog taken in by one of Young-Williams Animal Center’s experienced foster pet parents, naps at home after a long day of serving as a canine officer. The special day was part of a bucket list that LaLa’s foster family created after learning she had terminal cancer.

LaLa stands in the back seat of a Knox County Sheriff’s Office cruiser during her day as an honorary canine officer.