Foul play not suspected after body found floating in Norris Lake

View of Norris Lake from White Bridge (Photo via Google Maps)

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found floating in Norris Lake. A department spokesperson said the body has been identified as 36-year-old James Jones.

Jones’ body was found near the White Bridge. The CCSO spokesperson said they were unsure if Jones was considered homeless.

The sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play, and Jones’s body has been sent for autopsy.