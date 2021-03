KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said foul play is not suspected in the death of a Hancock County woman.

The body of 67-year-old Brenda Howard was found in a car submerged in the Clinch River along Horton Ford Road on Wednesday, March 3.

She was reported missing a few days earlier from the Horton Ford Area of Hancock County, last seen heading to church in Virginia.

The TBI said an autopsy has been requested.