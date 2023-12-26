CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Peg McKamey Bean, founding member of the award-winning, East Tennessee-based gospel music group ‘The McKameys’, has died.

“We want to let everyone know that early this morning Ms. Peg went home to be with her Lord and is now in the presence of The One she sang about for so long. Please continue praying for our family,” the group wrote Tuesday on Facebook.

She and her two sisters, Carol and Dora, first founded the group in 1954. The Clinton-based group eventually expanded to include several more family members over several decades of performing across North America.

According to their website, the group earned multiple Singing News Fan Awards and had several songs reach No. 1 on magazine’s charts. McKamey Bean was inducted into The Southern Gospel Music Hall Of Fame in 2016.

The group retired from full-time touring in 2019.

McKamey Legacy, a trio consisting of group members Connie Fortner, who is McKamey Bean’s daughter, her husband Roger Fortner, and their son Elijah, began performing in 2021.

A spokesperson for Dollywood, where they frequently performed, released the following statement.

“Everyone at Dollywood Parks & Resorts is saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Peg McKamey. Singing with her family, The McKameys, Peg provided lasting memories to countless Dollywood guests through decades of performances until her retirement. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and to her many fans,” who will continue to be inspired by her music and life of faith.”