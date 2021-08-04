Fountain City Park closing Aug. 10 for accessibility improvements

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fountain City Park is now owned by the city and the city has a number of upgrades planned for the park.

The initial round of improvements will help bring the park in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For these improvements, Fountain City Park will be closed beginning Aug. 10 through the end of the month. Fountain City Lake will remain open while the work in the park is underway.

Crews will resurface the asphalt walking path that meanders through the park, add concrete pullouts that connect the path to swings and benches, install curb cuts in the park and designate two ADA parking spaces at the park entrance on Gresham Road. The improvements will fix some rough, uneven surfaces and remove physical barriers for people using wheelchairs.

Additional accessibility upgrades will be made later in the year, including improvements to the concrete pathway that encircles Fountain City Lake and installing an ADA-accessible playground in the park.

In addition, a “Passing of the Key” ceremony will take place at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 9 at the park. Fountain City Lions Club President Dan Rhea will present the symbolic key to the park to Mayor Indya Kincannon and 4th District City Councilwoman Lauren Rider.