KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There has been an update on the shooting that occurred Friday night in North Knoxville.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, during the preliminary investigation they found that a fight broke out in the parking lot of Hatmaker’s and shots were fired The shots resulted in the death of a member of the Outlaw Motorcycle Club and a member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, two outlaw motorcycle gangs. The other two men, one member of the Outlaws and one member of the Pagans, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While officers were on the scene they were told that another man, unknown if he was affiliated with one of the gangs, went to Claiborne Medical Center with at least one gunshot wound. KPD said it was reported that the victim fled the scene and drove to the hospital for treatment, where he was then airlifted to UT-medical center for non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been arrested at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or visit their website here.