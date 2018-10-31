Fountainhead College of Technology to close on Wednesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Fountainhead College of Technology announced Tuesday it is closing after 71 years in business.
Students were notified Tuesday night that the facility, at 3203 Tazewell Pike, will cease operations on Wednesday, October 31.
Fountainhead President and CEO Richard Rackley said free education offered by the state of Tennessee at other institutions is the major contributor to the small private college's struggles.
Rackley says Fountainhead is working to identify opportunities for the approximately 50 students enrolled to continue their education elsewhere. Tuition will be refunded according to Fountainhead policies.
Transcripts will be permanently archived at the Tennessee Higher Education Commission's website.
The building has been for sale since July.
