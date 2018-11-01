Fountainhead College to refund tuition, help students find new opportunities after closing
A local college is suddenly closing its doors after more than 70 years in business.
We first told you about Fountainhead College of Technology closing its doors on Wednesday.
The school says they will mail final transcripts to students. The transcripts will also be permanently archived with the state online.
Fountainhead College also says it will refund tuition and work to find opportunities for the students to continue their education at other colleges.
Pellissippi State announced they will welcome the displaced students from Fountainhead, inviting students to contact them about one of their career or transfer programs.
Fountainhead College says any students impacted can contact them by email at FCTclosure@yahoo.com.
Local News
National News
