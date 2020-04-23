Four arrested in connection to two Knoxville auto thefts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Four suspects arrested and charged with two counts of auto theft and one count of theft of property after two vehicles were stolen Wednesday morning along with stolen property from one of the victims.

Knoxville Police Department says that officers responded to a stolen vehicle at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday on Louise Avenue.

The vehicle was reportedly stolen on Atchley Street, had left before officers arrived, but was tracked by the victim’s phone to the Pilot gas station at 3004 Magnolia Avenue.

Officers responded to that location and recovered the vehicle, two male suspects fled on foot and at least one other fled in a separate vehicle.

As the investigation cotinued, the victim’s phone was then tracked to the Walmart on Kinzel Lane, and officers were able to detain four males (one adult and three juveniles), who were caught on Walmart security footage exiting a silver Hyundai (which was reported as stolen.

Officers also recovered stolen property from the original victim’s vehicle.

