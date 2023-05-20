KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In their second run-rule win of the Regional Tournament, Lady Vol softball downed Indiana 9-1.

Indiana got the ball rolling in the first inning when Taryn Kern launched a homer into center field to give the Hoosiers a 1-0 lead.

Tennessee didn’t take long on the response, first in the batting order Kiki Milloy sent one out of the park, followed by a two-run Mackenzie Donihoo homer that gave the Lady Vols a 3-1 lead coming out of the first.

Milloy wasn’t stopping there, in the bottom of the second the senior launched her 25th homer of the season, and the third of the afternoon for the Lady Vols.

The Lady Vols entered the third inning with a 5-1 lead. With Indiana’s bases loaded and two outs, a weather delay was declared. The game resumed over five hours later.

Ashley Rogers had the Hoosiers locked down after the delay, quickly ending the top of the third, leaving all three of Indiana’s runners on base. In the fourth, it was a swift three up, three down for the Hoosiers.

Play was delayed once again for a passing shower heading into the bottom of the fourth.

In between two outs, Indiana pitcher Macy Montgomery loaded the bases with three walks once the game resumed. Riley West took not ime to clear them with a Lady Vol grand slam that extended Tennessee’s lead, 9-1.

Indiana went three up, three down in the top of the fifth, giving the Lady Vols the run-rule win after four-and-a-half innings.

Snagging the 9-1 victory, the Lady Vols advance to the Regional Championship.