Four people arrested in Sevierville for vandalizing signs

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevierville Police have arrested four people who are accused of vandalizing campaign signs.

The first incident happened Sunday morning at the Sevier County Election Building, where red spray paint was found on six campaign signs.

Then, later in the day, investigators found an anti-abortion sign and small wooden crosses had been vandalized with red spray paint.

A local Walmart store helped police identify who had allegedly purchased the red spray paint.

Bailey Brackins, 22; Chelsey Ogle, 22; Jazed Ucles, 23, and Joshua Jones, 21, face charges of felony vandalism, causing more than $1,000-worth of damage.

