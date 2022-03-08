KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after officers were dispatched to the scenes of two shootings late Monday while a car containing three people who had been shot arrived at a local hospital.

Officers responded to a shooting with victims in the 5800 block of Primus Road just before 9:30 p.m. on March 7. While responding to that location, officers were also sent to Central Avenue Pike near Merchant Drive, where a man suffering from a gunshot wound was seen walking.

The victim found on Central Ave Pike was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in stable condition. Around that same time, officers were notified that a car containing three male victims who had been shot had arrived at UT Medical Center.

All three victims suffered what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A Chevy sedan with multiple bullet holes on the passenger side of the vehicle and multiple firearms were found on Primus Road. Two additional firearms were located in the area of 101 Merchant Drive, where one of the gunshot victims was found.

There are four ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

An investigation by the KPD Violent Crime Unit remains ongoing.