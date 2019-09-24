Four suspended after inmate steals car from Jefferson County Schools bus garage

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four workers in the Jefferson County Schools Transportation Department were suspended without pay on Tuesday after a review into a prison inmate’s escape last week.

Jason Carr, 35, stole a 1999 Chevrolet Impala Thursday, Sept. 19, while on work detail at the Jefferson County Schools’ bus garage.

Carr was being held on a theft charge and probation violation. Carr is still at-large according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

The decision was made to suspend the four after an interview of the transportation supervisor and employees at the garage by the Sheriff’s Department and Jefferson County Schools according to a news release.

“We will carefully examine the findings from the investigation to make sure we make the right decision for the good of the district and county,” Director of Schools Shane Johnston said.

There is no evidence that any of the employees helped facilitate the escape according to a news release from Jefferson County Schools.

“The initial information obtained focuses on the potential violations of policy, procedure, or supervisor’s directives,” Johnston said.