Four victims including two twelve year-old’s injured by 57 year-old woman with a knife

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Just before 7 p.m. Saturday, the Knoxville Police Department responded to the 100 block of Burwell Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they located four victims including two 12-year-old children. The victims suffered from laceration wounds and other non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims stated they were attacked by 57 year-old Tracy Fazekas with a knife.

Fazekas was located shortly after the attack by patrol officers and taken into custody without incident.

Fazekas is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and public intoxication.

