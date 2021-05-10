Fourth annual Healthy Taste of Knoxville holding in-person event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tickets are now available for Healthy Taste of Knoxville’s fourth annual plant-based food festival.

The in-person festival will be at the Knoxville Expo Center on Sunday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include plant-based restaurants, cooking demonstrations, food samples, educators, wellness centers and healthcare professionals.

“Our goal with this event is to provide anyone considering a plant-based lifestyle, no matter the reason, access to helpful resources and support,” said Stan Wolcott, organizer of Healthy Taste of Knoxville. “We have seen an increased interest in plant-based living in our community and we want to connect those people with like-minded vendors and businesses across the region.”

Tickets will be available at the door for $10 but tickets purchased in advance online are only $5. Vendors can find booth pricing and registration information at HealthyTasteOfKnoxville.com.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re living a plant-based lifestyle or completely new to the concept,” Wolcott said. “Healthy Taste of Knoxville is a positive and welcoming event for the entire community and our vendors are thrilled to share their plant-based passion – and samples – with you!”

Healthy Taste of Knoxville will follow all local and state health guidelines, including providing complimentary masks and spacing vendors with curtain divides.