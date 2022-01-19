KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After having to cancel both 2020 and 2021 in-person home tours, the Historic Fourth & Gill Neighborhood Association is tentatively scheduling its 2022 event for April. A final decision will be made in February, but leaders say they’re “currently optimistic” and seeking pledges of sponsorship.

The event is part of the historic organization’s fundraising efforts for their annual budget, which includes the neighborhood’s parks and beautification, communications, social and charitable contributions committees. The 32nd anniversary Tour of Homes is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 1 – 6 p.m.

Because of the uncertainty, the group is soliciting only “pledges” of sponsorship. Sponsors of the Tour of Homes will have an ad placed in the guidebook of historic homes.

“In 2019, our last year of this tour, we distributed approximately 700 guidebooks to people interested in one of Knoxville’s premier historic neighborhoods,” Fourth & Gill leaders said. “We have great hopes that in the absence of tours for the last two years, 2022’s will be even more successful.”