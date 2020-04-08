Fourth victim of Knoxville truck stop stabbing released from the hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The fourth victim in a stabbing spree that claimed the lives of three truck stop workers has been released from the hospital, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed Wednesday.
Idris Abdus-Salaam, 33, was shot and killed by a Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy after fatally stabbing three women and hospitalizing a fourth at a Pilot Travel Center on Strawberry Plains Pike near Interstate 40 in East Knox County early Tuesday.
The three deceased victims were all employed at the Pilot Travel Center. They have been identified as:
- Joyce Whaley, 57
- Patricia Denise Nibbe, 51
- Nettie R. Spencer, 41
The fourth victim was a customer at the truck stop and has not been identified.
The Knox County District Attorney’s Office announced following the shooting that local officials have agreed that the TBI will conduct all officer-involved shootings investigations related to Knox County and Knoxville law enforcement agencies.
