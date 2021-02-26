Frank Cagle, veteran journalist and former deputy mayor, dies at 72

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Veteran journalist Frank Cagle passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, according to his wife.

Cagle spent nearly five decades in journalism. He worked in several positions at the Knoxville News-Sentinel including managing editor. Cagle also worked at several other publications, most recently as a columnist at Knox TN Today.

Frank appeared as a political analyst for WATE, as recently as 2014.

Cagle served as deputy mayor in the Victor Ashe administration and as campaign manager for Van Hilleary in his 2002 bid for governor.

Cagle was in Vietnam with the 82nd Airborne in 1968 and 1969. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal and the Bronze Star for meritorious service.

After his military service, Cagle graduated with honors from the University of North Alabama with a degree in English and worked for newspapers in Florence, Athens, Decatur and Huntsville, Alabama, before coming to Knoxville in 1982.