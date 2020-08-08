Fraternity chapter donates school supplies to Sarah Moore Green Elementary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The brothers of Omega Psi Phi fraternity on Friday donated backpacks filled with school supplies to Sarah Moore Green Elementary.
The fraternity’s local chapter adopted the school and has their Lamp Lighters program there. The backpacks will be given to students when they pick up their Chromebooks.
