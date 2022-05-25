KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Have Memorial Day plans? Consider visiting The Museum of Appalachia, home to over 250,000 Appalachian artifacts and located in Clinton, Tenn.

The museum is offering free admission to veterans and active-duty military on Memorial Day Monday, May 30.

The museum has an authentic mountain farm and pioneer village with dozens of log structure buildings. The area also has multiple gardens and free range farm animals.

The museum states their mission on their website, “The Museum of Appalachia seeks not only to preserve the physical artifacts of an earlier time; our greater mission is to instill in the community—regionally, nationally, and internationally—a greater knowledge of and appreciation for the Appalachian heritage.”