Free beer for mountain bikers this weekend in Oak Ridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mountain bikers will have the chance at free beer this weekend in Oak Ridge.

The Rip and Sip event will give members of International Mountain Bike Association affiliate clubs a discount pass to Windrock Bike Park, a free beer at Crafter’s Brew on Saturday, and a discount at the Hampton Inn in Oak Ridge. To get the free beer, Bikers just need to bring their Windrock day pass to Crafter’s Brew.

Affiliate members of IMBA include local clubs like the Clinch Valley Trail Alliance, Appalachian Mountain Bike Club, and Southern Off-Road Bicycling Association, among others. Bikers are also encouraged to check out the recently-opened Dirtlab bike park on Sunday.