KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — To promote bicycle safety ahead of the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships in Knoxville, children will be able to receive a free helmet at an upcoming event in South Knoxville.

Tthe YMCA of East Tennessee is giving free bike helmets to children at the Baker Creek Preserve on June 15. The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. or while supplies last.

Local professional cyclist and YMCA trainer Monk Feehery will be on hand to talk about cycling and bike safety.

“I know countless times that a helmet has saved my life, so if we can get out in the community and help save lives and everything like that it is a special program to be a part of.” said Monk Feehery YMCA Health & Wellbeing Director.

Helmets were donated in part by the Epilepsy Foundation of East TN.

Baker Creek Preserve is located at 3700 Lancaster Drive.

The 2022 USA Cycling Professional Road, Time Trial & Criterium National Championships will be held in Knoxville on June 23-26. Click here for more information.