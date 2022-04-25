KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Youth Advisory Board of Oak Ridge is sponsoring a concert to help Ukrainian refugees living in Rabka-Zdroj, Poland.

On May 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the A.K. Bissell Park Amphitheater, people are invited to enjoy the free concert. For those who wish to donate, boxes will be onsite and donations can also be made online. According to the City of Oak Ridge, the donations will go directly to the city of Rabka-Zdroj to help support the 1,500 Ukrainian refugees housed in the city.

A release from the city said the money will help provide “medical treatment for families and orphaned children who have been displaced from their homes due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.”

The Oak Ridge Dance Academy Dancers, Oak Ridge Community Band, Solstice Band Camo Brian and DJ KSwift will perform during the concert. Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab is helping to put on the event and they will also be giving out free ice cream.