Free concerts coming up at World’s Fair Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxvillians and East Tennesseans be sure to mark your calendars!

The City of Knoxville has released a lineup for five free concerts that are coming up in July. Shows will take place at the World’s Fair Park performance lawn.

Everything kicks off when the Greg Tardy Quartet performs on July 6. Each concert will begin at 7 p.m., except for the Joe Lasher Jr., Kaitlyn Barker, and Commodore Fox Show. Those will take the stage at 6:30 p.m.

If it rains, the shows will move over to the Tennessee Amphitheater.