Free COVID-19 testing event at Knoxville Civic Coliseum Saturday, April 25

WKRN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department released more information regarding free COVID-19 testing opportunity at Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

KCHD announced a free COVID-19 testing opportunity at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Saturday, April 25 in the parking facility.

“Working together as a team, we have made great strides when it comes to testing and I’d like to thank all of those involved.

Accessibility for everyone is key, and in the coming days and weeks we expect to provide more and more testing opportunities for our residents.”

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs

“We want to make sure that free testing is available to as many people as possible.

There are no commercial urgent care centers offering tests in East Knoxville, so the City is pleased to be able to make the Civic Coliseum parking facility available.”

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon

KCHD will be testing anyone with concerns about their health, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 500 Howard Baker Jr. Avenue (Knoxville Civic Coliseum parking facility) or while supplies last.

Appointments are not required.

KCHD says people should bring a photo ID, if available.

“For additional questions, KCHD’s information line number is 865-215-5555 or toll-free at 888-288-6022. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 pm., Saturday and Sunday. Additional information about COVID-19, including Knox County’s current case count, local data, and what everyone can do to protect themselves, can be found on KCHD website. The CDC website is also a resource for the public.”

