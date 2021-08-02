Free COVID-19 vaccination event at Knoxville Station Transit Center Monday and Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department and Knoxville Area Transit are teaming up to host a free COVID-19 vaccination event Aug. 2-3.

Monday’s clinic ends at 1 p.m. and if you weren’t able to make it, there’s another chance on Tuesday from 12-4 p.m. An official with KAT says they’re hoping to catch people who are passing through.

Director of planning and public information of KAT, Belinda Woodiel-Brill says: “It’s a really great opportunity for folks already on their regular KAT commute to come on downstairs at Knoxville Station and get vaccinated. It’s the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, so one shot and you’re done. So, we’re really trying to catch people as they’re coming and going throughout their day and make it as easy as we can for folks to get a COVID-19 vaccine.”

You won’t need an appointment, just show up at the Knoxville Station Transit Center on Church Avenue, and if you don’t have a ride, all KAT buses are making drop-offs.