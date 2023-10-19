KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several new short-term parking spaces are being added in Downtown Knoxville.

Ten Stop-n-Go spaces will be on Wall Avenue starting Oct. 23. These spaces allow people to park for free for 15 minutes. In addition, four commercial parking spaces on Wall Avenue will be being reassigned as 2-hour metered parking. Following the additions, no parking will be allowed along the Market Square-fronting southern side of Wall Avenue. The no parking zone will be marked by a yellow-painted curb.

“Downtown Stop-n-Go is ideal for people wanting to complete a quick errand, like visiting their bank or picking up take-out from a restaurant,” said City Parking Manager Mark Elliott. “We anticipate the addition of these 10 very short-term free parking spaces on Wall Avenue to be welcomed and very popular.”

For restriping, Well Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7 a.m. until about 10 a.m., on Oct. 22. Crews will also restripe existing metered parking spaces in the 300 and 400 blocks of Gay Street. No parking will be allowed on either street from 6 a.m. to noon, however, Gay Street will remain open.

Knoxville Police Department officers and cadets will educate drivers about the new parking rules. Public Building Authority traffic enforcement officers will initially be issuing warnings and starting on Nov. 1, KPD and PBA will issue citations to violators.