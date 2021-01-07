Free RAM clinic happening next month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Remote Area Medical is bringing free health care to Knoxville next month.

Services that will be available at the free RAM clinic in February will include dental cleanings and fillings, eye exams, women’s health exams, flu shots and general medical exams. Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services.

Medical services will be offered to every patient attending the free clinic.

The RAM clinic is happening Friday, Feb. 5-7, at Chilhowee Park’s Jacob Building.

All services are fee and no identification is required. Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open at 12:01 Friday morning.

Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

Want to volunteer?

If you’re interested in volunteering to work the free clinic, RAM is still looking for vision and dental volunteers. You can click here to learn more about how you can help.