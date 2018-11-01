Free rides available in Knoxville on Election Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Knoxville Area Transit is offering free rides to all passengers next Tuesday for Election Day.
Transportation should never be a barrier to voting,” says Mayor Madeline Rogero. “Fare-free rides on November 6 will offer the opportunity to reach polls on KAT bus lines in Knoxville, and for those who have early voted, it’s an opportunity to take advantage of our fabulous transit system fare-free.”
KAT buses will also have free fares for city elections in August and November 2019.
KAT's customer service counter staff at the Knoxville Station will be available to help passengers plan trips to the polls. You can also call KAT's information line at (865) 637-3000.
Uber and Lyft are also offering free and discounted rides on Election Day. Uber will offer a "Get to the Polls" button that day to help voters quickly find their polling place.
Previous
Pilot Flying J donates $2 million to...
Next
What to do if your child has...
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Students in Knox County show improvement on ACT test scores
- Knoxville family shares life-long impacts after verdict, finding justice, and the death penalty
- Recently-opened Knox County restaurant earns low health inspection score
- Pilot Flying J donates $2 million to local nonprofits to celebrate 60th anniversary
- Free rides available in Knoxville on Election Day
- What to do if your child has appendicitis
- Tennessee's original electric chair on display in Pigeon Forge for education
National News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Man smiles, says 'Let's rock' before dying in electric chair
- Trump implores Missouri voters to dump McCaskill for Hawley
- Dog shoots owner while hunting
- Trump's Road Show: 'Tigers for Trump' show up for president
- US charges Malaysian financier in multibillion-dollar scheme
- Tennessee man's last words in electric chair: 'Let's rock'
- The Latest: Trump offers more proposals on immigration