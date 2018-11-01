Free rides available in Knoxville on Election Day Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Knoxville Area Transit is offering free rides to all passengers next Tuesday for Election Day.

Transportation should never be a barrier to voting,” says Mayor Madeline Rogero. “Fare-free rides on November 6 will offer the opportunity to reach polls on KAT bus lines in Knoxville, and for those who have early voted, it’s an opportunity to take advantage of our fabulous transit system fare-free.”

KAT buses will also have free fares for city elections in August and November 2019.

KAT's customer service counter staff at the Knoxville Station will be available to help passengers plan trips to the polls. You can also call KAT's information line at (865) 637-3000.

Uber and Lyft are also offering free and discounted rides on Election Day. Uber will offer a "Get to the Polls" button that day to help voters quickly find their polling place.