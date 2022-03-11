KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The Roane State Dental Clinic offering free cleanings for kids this month.

Roane State Dental Hygiene Clinic is offering free dental cleanings for kids ages four through twelve for the month of March.

The clinic is located on the first floor of the Coffey/McNally Building on the Oak Ridge Branch Campus of Roane State Community College.

The free cleaning includes: a cleaning, all necessary dental X-rays and a fluoride treatment.

The clinic is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The free cleanings are only being offered through March and appointments are filling quickly.

To book an appointment call (865) 481-2016. The clinic also offers cleanings, sealants and teeth whitening for adults. For more information on pricing and available services click here for their website.