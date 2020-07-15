Free walk-up COVID-19 testing available in Knoxville on Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Free walk-up coronavirus testing will be offered in Knoxville on Thursday.
Testing will be set up at Greater Warner Tabernacle Church along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue from 1-5 p.m. on Thursday. You do not need to have an appointment or show any symptoms.
COVID-19 testing is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Knox County Health Department’s main location on Dameron Avenue. The health department said due to the high volume of people wanting to be tested, you should be prepared for long wait times.
Tuesdays and Thursday testing times are reserved for targeted testing to reach high-risk individuals or those with less access to testing.
If you have any questions for the health department, call the Knox County Health Department at 865-215-55-55.
