Fresenius Medical Care breaks ground on distribution center
Facility to bring more than 100 jobs to area
(WATE) - A company that's helping people and promising to bring more than 100 jobs to the area broke ground on the facility Wednesday in Knox County.
Fresenius Medical Care is planning a new distribution center in Knoxville at the intersection of John Sevier Highway and Interstate 40.
The company, which is the world's largest provider of dialysis products, says it's excited for the news site, which will help them provide relief to more patients.
The facility is expected to be completed early next year.
Local News
