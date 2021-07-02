Friday night fireworks in Knoxville kick off Fourth of July weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Friday night in Downtown Knoxville, visitors can listen to live music and enjoy fireworks as the city celebrates our nation’s independence. Angie Wilson with Visit Knoxville shared more about the celebrations coming to World’s Fair Park.

On Friday, July 2 – the Air National Guard Band of the South will present performances by their jazz, concert, and rock bands 6:30-9:30 pm. After the music ends and the sun goes down, a short small fireworks show will take place from the Fort Kid parking lot across from the Knoxville Museum of Art. On Saturday, July, the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert in the world’s fair park amphitheater starting at 8:00 p.m.

Wilson also mentioned since January, Knoxville has welcomed visitors from all 50 states at the welcome center.