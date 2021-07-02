Friday night fireworks in Knoxville kick off Fourth of July weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Friday night in Downtown Knoxville, visitors can listen to live music and enjoy fireworks as the city celebrates our nation’s independence. Angie Wilson with Visit Knoxville shared more about the celebrations coming to World’s Fair Park.

On Friday, July 2 – the Air National Guard Band of the South will present performances by their jazz, concert, and rock bands 6:30-9:30 pm. After the music ends and the sun goes down, a short small fireworks show will take place from the Fort Kid parking lot across from the Knoxville Museum of Art. On Saturday, July, the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert in the world’s fair park amphitheater starting at 8:00 p.m.

Wilson also mentioned since January, Knoxville has welcomed visitors from all 50 states at the welcome center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

What it takes to become a Shriner's clown

Zoo Knoxville gets new Cuban Crocodile

Construction equipment vandalized at Knoxville church property

New restrictions put in place at Max Patch

Knoxville woman sentenced in connection to overdose death

More than 750 tips received in search for Summer Wells