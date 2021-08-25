Friends, colleagues honor Maryville officer killed 5 years ago in the line of duty

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wednesday marks exactly five years since a Maryville police officer died in the line of duty. Officer Kenny Moats responded to a domestic call on August 25, 2016, where he was shot and killed.

Five years later now, WATE 6 On Your Side hears from his friends and former colleagues, as they remember his life and impact. “This is our Kenny corner. It just reminds everybody who he was, what he stood for, and the impact that he had on us,” said Lt. Michael Braden of the Maryville Police Department.

Department employees walk by a wall dedicated to fallen officer Kenny Moats every day.

“He was one of those people that people are just drawn to him. And I wasn’t any different. He was an amazing human being, and I love him very much,” Braden said. “Today is the day. But every other day of the year, there’s a conversation going on in this building somewhere about Kenny Moats.”

Moats was the focal point at the Inaugural Officer Moats Foundation Golf Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.

Officer Ross Jamerson said, “It’s the fifth anniversary of Kenny’s death and at which point some of the guys and I were talking about we need to do something.” Tee-off time was 1:56 p.m. because 156 was Kenny’s badge number.

“That’s who when you holler on the radio, they’d give him a call to 156. So you try to make that significant,” Jamerson said. As fellow officers remember his life, the department’s chief reflects on his legacy: a dedication to helping others.

Chief Tony Crisp said, “I think his legacy is what he put together every day that he worked with our department. And I think his legacy continues by the good works of the foundation that’s going on and through the good efforts of people like Officer Ross Jamerson and other men and women of the Maryville Police Department who hold Kenny very deeply and closely in their heart.”

All proceeds raised at the tournament will go to the Officer Moats Foundation. It supports families suffering a tragic loss. More than 150 players, including surrounding law enforcement agencies, participated.