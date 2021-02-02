Friends of the Knox County Library hosting a ‘Stay Home’ gala

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Friends of the Knox County Public Library group is putting on a gala sure to please book readers, introverts and home-bodies.

The Stay Home and Read a Book Ball is designed for participants to stay at home while supporting the nonprofit in its effort to help the library system buy more e-materials like e-books and audiobooks.

During the COVID-19 pandemic the popularity of the library’s e-material collections has increased to as long as 6 months or more. Friends of the Library hopes to raise $50,000 to help shorten the wait times and give more options for library visitors.

“The cost of e-materials can be as much as three to four times higher than the cost of the same books in print,” a release from the Friends states.

The ball is Saturday, Feb. 20, but can be celebrated at anytime.

Donations to the Stay Home and Read a Book Ball can be made online at knoxfriends.org/news-events/book-ball/ or by mailing a check to:

Friends of the Knox County Public Library

500 W. Church Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37902