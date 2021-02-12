Friends of the Smokies donates virtual learning boards to Boys & Girls Clubs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Students and Boys & Girls Club members will be able to interact a little more thanks to a donation by the Friends of the Smokies.

The nonprofit donated 20 Promethean boards to the clubs and school systems. The interactive projectors with touchscreen whiteboards allows for a virtual experience that can help bring students together instead of having them each do work on their own tablets.

“I love it,” Debyne Roberts with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley. “I love that we have access to this. It’s gonna allow us to enhance that one-on-one experience for the kids due to COVID which has been taken away in a lot of aspects. The boards just gonna enhance our programing at the Boys and Girls Club so I’m really excited.”

Each board is worth more than $2,000. The boards will also allow children to learn from Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers through the Friends of the Smokies’ Parks in Classrooms program.